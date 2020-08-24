Advertisement
Disha Patani makes an appearance in an all black look as she steps out for shopping; Check PHOTOS

Disha Patani is not just a shinning Bollywood star but also a fitness inspiration to many. Today, the lady stepped out in an all-black sporty outfit. Check out her latest photos.
    Have a look at Disha Patani's latest photos drenched in black outfit

    Disha Patani, as many people know is devoted to fitness. The strong actress began her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. The actress forayed her way into Bollywood with her debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She even starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. The continuous success counts with her playing the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful action films Baaghi 2 and Bharat, opposite Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan, respectively. The Malang star is a sensation among netizens as well and often creates havoc with her pictures. The actress is always in the discussions for her effortless looks and styling. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge saga was set in Goa and directed by Mohit Suri. Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with megastar Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and is helmed by the ace choreographer Prabhudeva. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but has now been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the actress has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Additionally, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    All black mood

    Disha looks ravishing in a black sweatshirt, paired with same coloured shorts and a matching jacket tied to the waist.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Thinks fitness wears fitness

    The girl sets fitness goals for her millions of fans and is all sporty in her look as well. She is all covered in sports-related brands.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    What did she shop?

    Well owing to her love for fitness, the actress is seen with two shopping bags of Sketchers.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Fashion accessory

    Disha wears a pink printed mask and a tie knot headband as an accessory.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    A bright day to step out

    The actress steps out on a sunny day after Mumbai rains finally take a break after days of showering.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Quarantine period

    The Baaghi 2 fame engaged her fans with pretty selfies, pictures with her pets and throwback photos during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    The queen of all styles

    Her varied appearances from candids to outings to promotions show that Disha Patani, hands down is unbeatable when it comes to fashion and style.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

