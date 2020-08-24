Disha Patani makes an appearance in an all black look as she steps out for shopping; Check PHOTOS

1 / 8

Have a look at Disha Patani's latest photos drenched in black outfit

Disha Patani, as many people know is devoted to fitness. The strong actress began her acting career in 2015 with the Telugu film Loafer opposite Varun Tej. The actress forayed her way into Bollywood with her debut in the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She even starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga which ranks among one of the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. The continuous success counts with her playing the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful action films Baaghi 2 and Bharat, opposite Tiger Shroff and Salman Khan, respectively. The Malang star is a sensation among netizens as well and often creates havoc with her pictures. The actress is always in the discussions for her effortless looks and styling. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang, which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. The revenge saga was set in Goa and directed by Mohit Suri. Disha will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with megastar Salman Khan. The film also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda and is helmed by the ace choreographer Prabhudeva. The action-drama was supposed to be Salman's 2020 Eid release but has now been postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, the actress has been roped in for Ekta Kapoor’s KTina. Additionally, the actress will be seen in the sequel of Ek Villain alongside John Abraham and Tara Sutaria.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani