Disha Patani's THESE photos with her pets will make your day

Disha Patani has definitely raised the bar of being fit and glamourous in her upcoming movie, Malang. The actress' sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur in the trailer and songs is already the talk of the town. In the previous songs of the upcoming movie, we witnessed how stunning watersports followed by both the actors in their washboard abs. Their latest song "Hui Malang" will release today. The actress who will be next seen in the movie, K-Tina is an avid social media user and keeps updating her fans about her daily activities from working out to her day on her film sets. But what caught our attention are the adorable photos of herself with her pet dogs and cats. She has an account made especially for her dogs and cats named after them,Bellajasminegokukeety. Well, these pictures of the Malang star with her pets will absolutely steal our hearts. Check them out.

