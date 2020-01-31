Home
Disha Patani: Malang actress takes you inside her Mumbai home; Check the PHOTOS

Check out these stunning photos of Disha Patani's beautiful home in Mumbai. From her aesthetic living room to her home's pretty white corners, Check out these photos.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: January 31, 2020 09:35 am
  • 1 / 10
    Let's take a look inside the home of Malang star Disha Patani

    Disha Patani is all set to rule our hearts with her upcoming movie Malang releasing on the 7th of February 2020 just a week before Valentine's day. The actress's washboard abs alongside her sizzling attires in the trailer and songs are already a treat for her fans. Apart from that, her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur is soaring the temperature high even before the release of the movie. The actress shared her experience working in the movie with Pinkvilla quoting " I enjoyed all the party sequences because we had a lot of people in the shoot and it was so nice to see how you have different kinds of people from all across the world coming together and bonding. We actually shot for different parties which were a little different from regular ones. So for me, this was the first time, I saw something like this and it was a very different and nice experience." Disha always manages to grab headlines whether it's her gym looks, workout videos or airport looks. But today we have these photos for you which will give you an insight into her Mumbai apartment. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    All set to rule but first let's click a picture

    Disha snapped while she gets ready for the promotions of one of her movies in her earthy living room.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Pastels ruling hearts here

    Disha strikes a pose inside her bedroom, the curtains of the same give us a hint that the actress loves muted and pastel colours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Love the aesthetics

    Keeping the girly side alive with the wall painting of black butterflies with white colour being a personal favourite of the star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Pretty white corners

    And ideal places to get that perfect picture before an outing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Best thing to come home to

    The actress' pet dog can't hide his excitement after meeting the star after a long day. Also, we love the wooden cupboards complementing the white colour in her bedroom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Mix of both the worlds

    White and Pink are the absolute winners in the actress' living room.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Beautiful settings everywhere

    Well we cannot agree more with this statement.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Beautiful Balcony views

    The actress cuddles her pet cat as she enjoys her evening by her balcony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Who is the cuter one?

    The actress and her pet dog pose for a cute selfie and we cannot decide who is the cuter one.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

