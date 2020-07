1 / 9

Disha Patani gets snapped in the city

Disha Patani is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. For the uninitiated, Disha never thought of acting in her childhood. Disha revealed she was more into studies and wanted to be a pilot. The actress has definitely come a long way. However, her journey officially began when she won a beauty contest. As revealed by the actress, she came to Mumbai with only Rs 500. The actress used to go for many auditions. "I had to survive and earn money. I had to arrange my meal and pay the rent for my apartment," she revealed. Disha began her acting career with Telugu film Loafer. She made her B-town debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. She delivered a good performance in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Post her debut, she went on to star in many films. Disha has been a part of Kung Fu Yoga, Baaghi 2, Bharat, and Malang. The actress was loved for her performance in Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang. Fans loved her chemistry with Aditya. Up next, she will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Ek Villain 2. On the personal side, Disha Patani recently got snapped in the city. The actress was at her casual best. Without any further ado, check out her latest pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani