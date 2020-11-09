Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Disha Patani, Nikki Tamboli to Katrina Kaif: Celebs you need to follow for the latest activewear trends

Disha Patani, Nikki Tamboli to Katrina Kaif: Celebs you need to follow for the latest activewear trends

Here is a list of actresses you must follow for the latest activewear trends and stylish workout looks. Check out the list.
18219 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Actors you must follow for their trendy workout looks

    Actors you must follow for their trendy workout looks

    Disha Patani is winning love all over the internet with her social media posts. The Malang star recently shared a picture of herself in a sunkissed frame holding her hair up in the perfect way and flaunting her glossy skin. While fans were crushing over the actress' weeknd photo what grabbed more attention was the actress' rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s comment which was fire and lovestruck emoticons. It's no surprise that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always made headlines with their close bond. This lockdown, the duo has been creating buzz due to their social media PDA. She was also seen grooving to his new song 'Unbelievable'. Tiger and Disha’s amazing chemistry in the track Befikra first sparked their dating rumors, and the two were roped in for the sequel to Baaghi titled Baaghi 2. Disha Patani had a good start this year. In fact, last year was also a good phase for her career. Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood on-screen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. She is now working with big names in the industry from Salman Khan to John Abraham. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. Her off duty looks often consist of some trendy athleisure clothes and today we have a list of actresses you must follow for the trendiest activewear inspirations.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora

    The actress has taken several initiatives for a healthy lifestyle for her fans and still inspires millions with her social media. For the latest workout looks, Malaika's outfits are truly the perfect place to get to know of what's new on the block.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 10
    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan

    Its no surprise how Sara worked really hard to look like what she is today and before the pandemic stuck the country, the actress would often be spotted in the most trendy looks for her gym.

    Photo Credit : Sara Ali Khan's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma

    Anushka Sharma's fashion choices for the red carpet or for her off-duty looks never fail to inspire.

    Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for breaking barriers and the actress left no stones unturned to stay fit even during the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 10
    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli

    The current Bigg Boss 14 participant surely knows how to look glamorous and stay fit at the same time.

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan

    Hina Khan's workout looks are vibrant just like the actress and if you need something that adds a pop of colour to your workout look, you need to follow her.

    Photo Credit : Hina Khan's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif is known as one of the fittest actors of Hindi cinema and she doesn't limit her athleisure only to the gym. You would find her often sporting the same for her off duty looks like airport looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor was often spotted outside her gym and yoga studio on a regular basis donning the most stylish activewear before the nationwide lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani is truly the flagbearer of activewear in Bollywood. Recently she was spotted donning Beyonce's latest Adidas collection in her social media post.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement