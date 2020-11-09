Disha Patani, Nikki Tamboli to Katrina Kaif: Celebs you need to follow for the latest activewear trends

1 / 10

Actors you must follow for their trendy workout looks

Disha Patani is winning love all over the internet with her social media posts. The Malang star recently shared a picture of herself in a sunkissed frame holding her hair up in the perfect way and flaunting her glossy skin. While fans were crushing over the actress' weeknd photo what grabbed more attention was the actress' rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff’s comment which was fire and lovestruck emoticons. It's no surprise that Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have always made headlines with their close bond. This lockdown, the duo has been creating buzz due to their social media PDA. She was also seen grooving to his new song 'Unbelievable'. Tiger and Disha’s amazing chemistry in the track Befikra first sparked their dating rumors, and the two were roped in for the sequel to Baaghi titled Baaghi 2. Disha Patani had a good start this year. In fact, last year was also a good phase for her career. Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood on-screen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. She is now working with big names in the industry from Salman Khan to John Abraham. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. Her off duty looks often consist of some trendy athleisure clothes and today we have a list of actresses you must follow for the trendiest activewear inspirations.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram