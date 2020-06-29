Disha Patani is the OG queen of mirror selfies; Take a look at her gorgeous photos

1 / 10

Disha Patani's unmissable mirror selfies

Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer, opposite Varun Tej. She then made her big Bollywood debut with M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She later starred in Kung Fu Yoga, Bharat, and Malang, and more. The actress' performance in her last film 'Malang' was lauded by masses. Also, her chemistry with Aditya Roy Kapur won millions of hearts. Disha has certainly come a long way in her career. For the uninitiated, the actress never thought of acting in her childhood. Disha revealed she was more into studies and wanted to be a pilot. Her journey officially began when she won a beauty contest. After she won the contest, Disha came to Mumbai. The actress used to go for many auditions, mostly TV commercials. "I had to survive and earn money. I had to arrange my meal and pay the rent for my apartment," she revealed. She kept auditioning and soon movies happened. Today, she is one of the successful stars of Bollywood. The actress is one active celebrity on social media. She has been very active during the lockdown. From sharing gorgeous selfies to behind-the-scenes and more, Disha's social media posts are a treat. Her love for mirror selfies is evident. Time and again, Disha keeps treating fans with her mirror selfies. On that note, check out her mirror selfies below.

Photo Credit : Instagram