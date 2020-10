1 / 6

Disha Patani and her love for this stylish accessory

One of the top actresses in Bollywood today, Disha Patani had a successful start this year and last year was a good phase for her career as well, the diva had two back to back hits and Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought together two of the most loved actors in Bollywood onscreen, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur. As soon as the first look of the movie was out people were crushing over the two actors and their sizzling chemistry. Post the trailer, the actors couldn't wait to witness the two in their movie given their chemistry in the trailer. Disha is the country's sweetheart and Aditya is the country's heartthrob and their on-screen charisma is one of the reasons why Malang was a massive hit. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. She is now working with the big names in the industry from Salman Khan to John Abraham. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Over the years, her style has changed dramatically. Also known for her fitness, her athletic body reveals a lot of how much hard work she puts in to look amazing. Today we have decoded one fashion accessory Disha loves to sport for her off duty looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani