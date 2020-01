1 / 8

Disha Patani’s fashion game is always on point

Disha Patani is one of the most bankable actresses in the Bollywood industry. The diva looks extremely gorgeous and never fails to impress us with her million-dollar smile and her features. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood and has created a niche for herself in the industry. She has won several accolades and awards for her debut performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha made a name for herself in Bollywood. The star, who was last seen in Bharat in 2019, has her plate full for 2020. Her upcoming movie Malang’s trailer had dropped in and has already created a buzz among the fans and the media. Apart from that, she would be working with Salman Khan for the movie ‘Radhe’, while simultaneously working in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘KTina’. Disha also opened up that her upcoming movies are challenging and unique and has been working with dedication to do justice to the roles offered to her. Malang is a romantic thriller which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The movie which wrapped up it’s shooting schedule in October last year is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. The gorgeous lady has a lot of fan following on social media and has established herself as a youth sensation. Talking about her dressing and fashion sense, Disha Patani pulls off any outfit with perfection. We bring you some of the best outfits worn by the celebrity.

Photo Credit : Instagram