A glance at Disha Patani's captivating photos

Disha Patani’s journey has been no less than that of a rollercoaster ride. The actress primarily began her hustle with the Telugu film Loafer, followed by her Bollywood debut in the biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Also, she starred in the Chinese action-comedy Kung Fu Yoga, which ranks among the highest-grossing Chinese films of all time. Later on, Disha went on to play the romantic interest of the lead male character in the commercially successful Hindi action films Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Bharat opposite Salman Khan. Lately, the film actress has been spending her time at home amid the lockdown and often posts videos of her executing trending challenges. Disha has kept herself, as well as the pupils on the internet entertained with her goofy photos and videos. Be it the fun with her pets, makeup tutorials, throwback photos or trending dance moves, she has them all covered. The actress is often spotted with Tiger Shroff as they claim to be “best friends”, the actor’s sister is best friends with Disha. Next on the professional foot, audiences will witness her in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Apart from this, she also has Salman Khan co-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Until then enjoy Disha’s fresh and lively photos shared by the actress on her social media handle during the lockdown.

