1 / 6

Disha Patani and Khushboo Patani’s adorable pictures

Disha Patani is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. Having been in the industry for only over half a decade, Disha Patani has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself by appearing in commercially successful movies. Recently, Disha has been making the headlines for her upcoming project, Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai. The action thriller is directed by Prabhudeva and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The cast of this movie includes Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Even though the movie was expected to have a theatrical release in 2020, it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. This year, the movie is set to have a theatrical release on May 13, 2021, and will also be releasing on the OTT platform, Zee5, on the same date. Despite having a very busy working schedule, Disha Patani remains true to her roots and always makes sure to spend time with her family. Here are pictures of Disha Patani and her elder sister, Khushboo Patani that prove the two share a great relationship with each other. Read further ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram