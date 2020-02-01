Disha Patani’s THESE adorable pictures with siblings Khushboo and Suryansh are all things love

1 / 6

Disha Patani loves her siblings

One of the most popular actresses in the film industry is none other than Disha Patani. She has carved a niche for herself with sheer perseverance and hard work. The stunning actress looks extremely beautiful and never fails to impress us with her million-dollar smile and her features. She won hearts with her debut performance in M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha who was last seen in Bharat in 2019, has a lot of performances packed for 2020. Her upcoming movie Malang which is all set to hit the screens on February 7 has already created a buzz among the fans and the media. She would be soon sharing screen space with Salman Khan for the movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Unwanted Bhai’, and would simultaneously work in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘KTina’. Disha also shared that her upcoming movies have been challenging to shoot, and has been working with dedication to do justice to the roles offered to her. Malang is a romantic thriller movie which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The diva has a lot of fan following on social media and has established herself as a youth sensation. On the personal side, Disha Patani has a loving family, and her sister Khusbhoo Patani is often seen sharing pictures with Disha. Today we bring you some of the best memories captured of the siblings.

Photo Credit : Instagram