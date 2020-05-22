Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS

1 / 15

PHOTOS: Disha Patani gives us major girl next door vibes in her causal avatar

It is no secret that amongst all the heroines, Baaghi actress Disha Patani has one of the hottest bodies in B-town and we bet that there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree to it. Flaunting Instagram followers of almost 39 million, we all know that Disha Patani’s social media channels are full of photos that have her flaunting her washboard abs in a bikini or swimsuit. Well, if you have such a hot body, you would definitely want to flaunt it, isn’t it but amongst all the bikini and monokini photos and videos of the actress, we rounded up photos of Disha Patani in her casual look that proves she is our girl next door. Yes, as much as we love to see her bikini photos, what we also love about Disha are her casual looks. Little did we know that as much as Disha loves to flaunt her abs in a bikini, she equally loves to wear the classic-blue-denims-and-white-tee and shell out major girl next door vibes and we say this because on a closer look at Disha’s Instagram feed, we realized that the Malang actress loves to sport casual look

Photo Credit : Instagram