Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS

Disha Patani shells out major girl next door vibes as she opts for a casual look in THESE PHOTOS

While going through Malang actress Disha Patani’s social media channels, we rounded up a series of her casual looks that give us major girl next door vibes; Take a look
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: May 22, 2020 12:17 pm
  • 1 / 15
    PHOTOS: Disha Patani gives us major girl next door vibes in her causal avatar

    PHOTOS: Disha Patani gives us major girl next door vibes in her causal avatar

    It is no secret that amongst all the heroines, Baaghi actress Disha Patani has one of the hottest bodies in B-town and we bet that there’d be hardly anyone who’d disagree to it. Flaunting Instagram followers of almost 39 million, we all know that Disha Patani’s social media channels are full of photos that have her flaunting her washboard abs in a bikini or swimsuit. Well, if you have such a hot body, you would definitely want to flaunt it, isn’t it but amongst all the bikini and monokini photos and videos of the actress, we rounded up photos of Disha Patani in her casual look that proves she is our girl next door. Yes, as much as we love to see her bikini photos, what we also love about Disha are her casual looks. Little did we know that as much as Disha loves to flaunt her abs in a bikini, she equally loves to wear the classic-blue-denims-and-white-tee and shell out major girl next door vibes and we say this because on a closer look at Disha’s Instagram feed, we realized that the Malang actress loves to sport casual look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 15
    Disha Patani looks delightful as she dons the classic blue denims and white tee look

    Disha Patani looks delightful as she dons the classic blue denims and white tee look

    Be it movie outings, lunch or date nights or vacations, Disha Patani loves to wear her casual outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Disha Patani ditches her gowns and bikini for a casual look and we love it

    Disha Patani ditches her gowns and bikini for a casual look and we love it

    Disha Patani ditched her gowns and LBD's for a chic and casual jeans and top look for New Years

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 15
    Disha Patani looks like a diva

    Disha Patani looks like a diva

    Disha Patani's sense of style is all about comfort and for one of her recent vacations, the actress opted for a casual look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 15
    Disha Patani's crop top and skirt look is all things chic and classy

    Disha Patani's crop top and skirt look is all things chic and classy

    Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, since everyone is quarantined at home, recently, Disha Patani caught up virtually with her Malang stars as she reconnected with Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu on a video call.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 15
    Disha Patani proves that you can never go wrong with the white and blue denims look

    Disha Patani proves that you can never go wrong with the white and blue denims look

    Taking to Instagram, Disha shared a screenshot from her video call with her 'favourite' boys. "Positive vibes only... quarantine reunion with my favourite boys," she captioned the photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 15
    Disha Patani makes head turn as she sports a casual look

    Disha Patani makes head turn as she sports a casual look

    While some celebs have been cooking and washing utensils, others have been working out and as for Disha, she has been entertaining her fans making Tik Tok videos and in her latest video, Disha lip-syncs to a voiceover saying, “Like, I really want one boyfriend but if God is going to give me four or more, who am I to refuse, huh? Who am I to refuse?”

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 15
    Disha Patani's mini shorts and tee look is something we all can relate to

    Disha Patani's mini shorts and tee look is something we all can relate to

    Often, when we snap Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff out and about in the city, she is often seen sporting a casual look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 15
    Disha Patani gives us lessons on how to nail a casual look

    Disha Patani gives us lessons on how to nail a casual look

    Disha and Tiger have been rumoured to be dating each other, however, the two insist that they are good friends.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 15
    Disha Patani looks like a breath of fresh air as she opts for a summery floral dress

    Disha Patani looks like a breath of fresh air as she opts for a summery floral dress

    Recently, there was speculation that Disha was living with Tiger and his family during the lockdown, however, Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, clarified that she lived close by, and they sometimes went grocery shopping together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 15
    Disha Patani's vacay look in black jeggins and red top is giving is total casual goals

    Disha Patani's vacay look in black jeggins and red top is giving is total casual goals

    Amid the lockdown, Disha has been spending time with her pets - Bella, Jasmine, Goku and Keety and during an interview, Disha had said that she has a lot of free time to herself, and since this is something that rarely happens because of shooting schedules and travelling around, she is spending most of the time pampering her pets

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 15
    Disha Patani ditches the denim look as she gives a spin to her casual look in beige pants and white tee

    Disha Patani ditches the denim look as she gives a spin to her casual look in beige pants and white tee

    Disha Patani ditches the denim look as she gives a spin to her casual look in beige pants and white tee and we totally love it

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    THIS photo of Disha Patani is giving us major school girl vibes

    THIS photo of Disha Patani is giving us major school girl vibes

    Besides clicking selfies for her fans, Disha has been working out at home amid the lockdown.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 15
    Disha Patani opts for a floral dress for her beach vacay

    Disha Patani opts for a floral dress for her beach vacay

    On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s thriller Malang, which also starred Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Disha Patani nails her casual look like no other actress

    Disha Patani nails her casual look like no other actress

    Next, Disha Patani will be seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan

    Photo Credit : Instagram

