Disha Patani's latest photos

Disha Patani is one of the most popular actresses of Bollywood. She has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. The beautiful actress was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. The film also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Before that, she impressed everyone with her performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Up next, she will be seen in the upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring Salman Khan. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Disha shared her excitement of sharing the screen space with Salman Khan for the first time. The actress said, "Salman Sir is an amazing person to work with and I am so fortunate that at such an early stage of my career I got to work with such a big megastar." She further added that he is very helpful, very grounded and such a lovely person. Disha has been creating buzz due to her social media posts. For the uninitiated, she was vacationing in Maldives and her vacay pictures took the internet by storm. Also recently, Disha shared a video of her grooving to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP song. As we know, Disha is an amazing dancer. Well, she was recently spotted in the city. Check out her latest photos.

