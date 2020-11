1 / 11

Disha Patani and her love for crop tops

Disha Patani caused an internet meltdown with her recent photos from her Maldives holiday. Earlier post the first unlocking several celebs from Taapsee Paanu to Varun Dhawan and most recently actress Tara Sutaria too have picked up Maldives as their perfect getaway spot after months of being locked up in their homes. Disha Patani had a good start this year. Malang has been a turning point in her career. Malang brought Disha and Aditya Roy Kapur together for the first time on-screen. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput and won hearts with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love.The gorgeous star will be seen next in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva. Apart from this, Disha also has KTina and Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2 with John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor. Disha Patani's looks and fashion sense are often the talk of the town as the actress gracefully pulls off any style easily. Her off duty looks often consist of trendy athleisure and comfortable casual looks. Today we have these photos of hers which prove how she aces the art of sporting a crop top in the most stylish way.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram