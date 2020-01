1 / 6

Actors that Disha must work with

From being a model to doing TV commercials to being declared as the national crush of the nation, Disha Patani has indeed come a long way. The actress who shot to fame with a chocolate brand tvc went on to make her bollywood debut in the film MS Dhoni: The untold story costarring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani. She won several awards for the best debut actress and was next seen in the romantic thriller film Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also starred in Kung Fu Yoga in 2017 with the superstar of action Jackie Chan. Disha will now be seen in one of the most anticipated films of this year Malang costarring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu which will be releasing on 7 February 2020. Meanwhile, let us take a look at some of the other leading actors we want to see the actress work with.

Photo Credit : Instagram