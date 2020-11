1 / 10

Celebs who went to Maldives post first unlocking

Disha Patani is currently enjoying her post lockdown break at the beautiful archipelagic island country, Maldives. Though the actress has been posting her solo pictures at the tropical country, Tiger Shroff too is at the island country enjoying his post lockdown vacation. Disha who had a great start this year with Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in her next opposite John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villian's sequel. The stunning actress also has KTina, Yoddha, and Radhe in her kitty and a much-needed break before her projects resume was well understood. Disha set the internet on fire with her holiday pics, Disha was seen slaying in a red bikini as she walked on a beach while soaking in the Maldives sun. While it was difficult to take eyes off her, the post was inundated with massive love from the fans. Amid the ones commenting were Disha’s rumored beau Tiger Shroff’s mommy Ayesha Shroff and sister Krishna Shroff who were in awe of the actress’ beach avatar. Ayesha commented “Woah deeeshu” followed by fire emoji. On the other hand, Krishna wrote, “Daaaayum!” along with heart in eyes emoji. But it seems that the Maldives has become a major getaway not just to Tiger and Disha but a majority of other Bollywood celebs. Take a look at this list of celebs who flew down to the island for a much-needed post lcokdown break.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani's instagram