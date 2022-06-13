Disha Patani's lovely PICS with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff and his family

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff often grab the fans' attention for their undeniable chemistry, sweet bond, and public appearances. While the actors have not confirmed their relationship yet, their pictures together and social media interactions tell a different story. Tiger and Disha’s undeniable chemistry and photos together make fans go gaga over them. Apart from Tiger, the Baaghi actress shares an amazing relationship with his family as well. Disha's bond with his sister Krishna Shroff is unmissable. They often react to each other's posts and cheer and support each other like a true pal. Ayesha Shroff, Tiger's mother is also in awe of Disha and often appreciates her and posts photos with the actress on social media. So, let's check out some of Disha's lovely photos with Tiger Shroff and his family.
Photo Credit : Krishna Shroff Instagram
In this selfie, Disha and Tiger have twinned in white and they looked so adorable together.
Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram
This lovely snap of Disha with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha speaks volumes of their sweet bond.
Photo Credit : Ayesha Shroff Instagram
The trio looked so cute as they pose for this picture together. Disha shares a good bond with Tiger's sister Krishna.
Disha shares a sweet bond with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff and this photo is proof of it.
Disha often spends quality time with Tiger's family and this Diwali photo is an example of it, in which the actress smiles with Ayesha Shroff.
