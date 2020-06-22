Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Disha Patani's photos in her signature red lips are here to drive your Monday blues away

Disha Patani's photos in her signature red lips are here to drive your Monday blues away

Disha Patani's social media is an absolute treat to her fans and today we have these photos of the actress which proves she is the CEO of red lip shades.
1665 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 01:09 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Disha Patani slaying the red lipstick look

    Disha Patani slaying the red lipstick look

    Disha Patani's social media has been a treat to her fans this lockdown. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star had a successful start to 2020 with Malang 2 being a sleeper hit thanks to the powerful performances of the cast which included Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film gained a lot of love even before the release due to its songs and the sizzling chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The actress who made her debut in the year 2016 has been like a lucky charm for all her movies since she made her debut in Bollywood. All her movies are box office hits and she is all prepped to feature in some of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 which has Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in pivotal roles too. Apart from acting the actress is known for being a fitness enthusiast and her style statements never fail to surprise her fans. The actress also loves to experiment with her beauty looks and often prefers to do her own makeup. Today we have her photos in her signature red lips looks which are surely driving your monday blues away.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    Selfie game on point

    Selfie game on point

    Disha donned a bold red lip look with a shimmer dress for an event.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Slaying another classic look

    Slaying another classic look

    The actress looks stunning in this soft red shade for lips as she steps out with Malang co star Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    The CEO of red lips

    The CEO of red lips

    Can't wait to see these two onscreen again!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    Another stunning shade in red

    Another stunning shade in red

    The actress in another sizzling shade of red lipstick.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    With the cutest co star

    With the cutest co star

    Disha with Jackie Chan in casual wear and adding glam quotient with red lips.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Look at her radiance

    Look at her radiance

    The actress sports her beautiful dress with a stunning beauty look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    A beautiful throwback

    A beautiful throwback

    The actress donnes a sleek straight hairstyle and bold red lips in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Sunkissed to perfection

    Sunkissed to perfection

    The actress in yet another home bound photo looking gorgeous as ever.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Beauty in work mode

    Beauty in work mode

    The actress in a pretty light shade of red and we love her messy hair look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    The sensational selfie queen

    The sensational selfie queen

    How she looks perfect every single time!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out of the gym and their chemistry was 10 on 10
When Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput stepped out of the gym and their chemistry was 10 on 10
Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress\' mesmerising photos
Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress' mesmerising photos
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
From Shahid Kapoor to Akshay Kumar: When Bollywood actors opened up about fatherhood
All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL
All the times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared their goofy photos and made fans go LOL
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Tara Sutaria made these interesting statements about her love life, acting, and social media
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: When the star dived into work post wedding and was spotted wearing her chuda

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement