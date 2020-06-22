Disha Patani's photos in her signature red lips are here to drive your Monday blues away

1 / 11

Disha Patani slaying the red lipstick look

Disha Patani's social media has been a treat to her fans this lockdown. The M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story star had a successful start to 2020 with Malang 2 being a sleeper hit thanks to the powerful performances of the cast which included Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu. The film gained a lot of love even before the release due to its songs and the sizzling chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani. The actress who made her debut in the year 2016 has been like a lucky charm for all her movies since she made her debut in Bollywood. All her movies are box office hits and she is all prepped to feature in some of the most anticipated projects of Bollywood. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me in the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2 which has Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham in pivotal roles too. Apart from acting the actress is known for being a fitness enthusiast and her style statements never fail to surprise her fans. The actress also loves to experiment with her beauty looks and often prefers to do her own makeup. Today we have her photos in her signature red lips looks which are surely driving your monday blues away.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani