/
/
/
Disha Patani's photos in her signature red lips are here to drive your Monday blues away
Disha Patani's photos in her signature red lips are here to drive your Monday blues away
Disha Patani's social media is an absolute treat to her fans and today we have these photos of the actress which proves she is the CEO of red lip shades.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1665 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 22, 2020 01:09 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment