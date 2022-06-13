Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 5 Times she gave us major fitness goals

1 / 4

5 Times Disha Patani gave us major fitness goals

Actress Disha Patani is a huge gym freak and loves everything to do with fitness. She is also trained in martial arts and often shares her stunning videos on Instagram. She often demonstrates how effortlessly she can lift weights and do different exercises, including flying kicks, etc. As the diva, turns an year older today, here's looking at all the times she gave us major fitness goals.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla