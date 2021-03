1 / 6

John and Disha at the sets of Ek Villain Returns

Disha Patani and John Abraham have been filming for Mohit Suri directorial Ek Villain Returns. Fans of the actors have been awaiting the release of the film which is slated to premiere on February 11, 2022. The mystery-thriller also stars Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles. Several other B-town celebrities were seen out in the city today. Malaika Arora, who seen partying with some of her close friends yesterday, was papped after her Pilates workout. Katrina Kaif was also spotted by the paps after her workout. Kangana Ranaut was seen cheerfully greeting the paps by waving at them as she made her way out of a dubbing studio. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar who had been vacationing with his family recently is back to fulfil his work responsibilities as he was also snapped heading to the dubbing studio. Take a look at the pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani