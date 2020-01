1 / 6

All you need to know about Malang

Malang, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, has been in buzz ever since the ensemble of the cast has been announced. The trailer and songs of the film look sizzling and have definitely added to the excitement. The story is the epitome of an intense Bollywood film as it promises everything from a lot of fun, action to adventure and thrill. It also involves love, passion, drama and madness! It delves into the darker side of Anil Kapoor as he portrays the character of a revengeful and fanatical cop. Directed by the Aashiqui 2 and Half Girlfriend maker Mohit Suri and jointly produced by Luv Ranjan and Bhushan Kumar, Malang is all set to hit the screens on 7 February 2020. On that note, let us check out some facts about the drama thriller.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla