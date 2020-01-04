Malang actress Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures are total bliss; Check it out

1 / 7

Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures

Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The actress never fails to impress us with her million-dollar smile and her features. After winning several accolades and awards for her debut performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the star made a name for herself in Bollywood. Disha, who was last seen in Bharat in 2019, has her plate full for 2020. Her upcoming movie ‘Malang’, which has been directed by Mohit Suri has already created a buzz among the public since its poster launch. Apart from that, she would be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’, while simultaneously working in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘KTina’. The star also shared that her upcoming movies are unique and challenging, and she has been working hard to do justice to all the three films. Malang is a romantic thriller which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The movie wrapped up it’s shooting schedule in October last year and is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. Disha has also established herself as a youth sensation. She has a lot of fan following on her social media, and the pictures that she shares are a treat for her fans. Her sun-kissed photographs on social media are loved by all, and today, we bring you some of her best pictures taken at the golden hour.

Photo Credit : Instagram