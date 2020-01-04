Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Malang actress Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures are total bliss; Check it out

Malang actress Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures are total bliss; Check it out

Disha Patani is one beautiful actress and had a lot of fan following on her social media. Her sun-kissed photographs on social media are loved by all, and today, we bring you some of her best pictures taken at the golden hour.
1738 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures

    Disha Patani’s sunkissed pictures

    Disha Patani is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood. The actress never fails to impress us with her million-dollar smile and her features. After winning several accolades and awards for her debut performance in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the star made a name for herself in Bollywood. Disha, who was last seen in Bharat in 2019, has her plate full for 2020. Her upcoming movie ‘Malang’, which has been directed by Mohit Suri has already created a buzz among the public since its poster launch. Apart from that, she would be sharing screen space with Salman Khan in ‘Radhe’, while simultaneously working in Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming movie ‘KTina’. The star also shared that her upcoming movies are unique and challenging, and she has been working hard to do justice to all the three films. Malang is a romantic thriller which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in lead roles. The movie wrapped up it’s shooting schedule in October last year and is all set to hit the screens on February 14, 2020. Disha has also established herself as a youth sensation. She has a lot of fan following on her social media, and the pictures that she shares are a treat for her fans. Her sun-kissed photographs on social media are loved by all, and today, we bring you some of her best pictures taken at the golden hour.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Sunny vibes

    Sunny vibes

    Someone said it right that happy girls are the prettiest.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Beautiful in red

    Beautiful in red

    Disha looks like a complete doll dressed up in red.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Sunlight and highlighter on point

    Sunlight and highlighter on point

    Having the right sun rays falling on your face along with the highlighter makeup is a deadly combination.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    That adorable smile

    That adorable smile

    Disha looks no less than a stress-free lady, with that bright smile.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    After the gym look

    After the gym look

    Disha has nailed the gym look with this sun-kissed picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Warm glow

    Warm glow

    Disha looks so stunning in her floral look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple\'s romantic moments scream of endless love
PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple's romantic moments scream of endless love
Shaheer Sheikh makes our hearts skip a beat with his shirtless pictures; Check it out
Shaheer Sheikh makes our hearts skip a beat with his shirtless pictures; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan knows to slay in a bikini and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Sara Ali Khan knows to slay in a bikini and THESE pictures are a proof; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out
Priyanka Chopra makes us fall in love with her holiday photos; Check it out
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s secret vacation pictures are unmissable; Check it out
PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh\'s adorable moments are all things love; Check it out
PHOTOS: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh's adorable moments are all things love; Check it out

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement