Malang co stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani show us how to twin as they reunite at film's success bash

Last night, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani were spotted at the film's success bash. The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang did well at the box office.
1520 reads Mumbai Updated: March 13, 2020 10:18 am
  • 1 / 7
    Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani reunite

    Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani reunite

    Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang did well at the box office. Fans loved Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry in the same so much that they want to see them sharing screen space together again. Malang also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Each performance was highly praised by the audience. The songs from the film also won hearts. Last night, Aditya and Disha were spotted at the film's success bash. The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Interestingly, Aditya and Disha who share a great camaraderie twinned in maroon. When it comes to style, Disha, as we all know, hardly fails to impress. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional look with ease, Disha does it all! Speaking about Aditya, he is known to be someone who likes to keep it casual and yet nail the look. Without further ado, check out their latest photos!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    For the bash, Disha donned a maroon bodycon dress. The diva's makeup and hair were on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    All smiles

    All smiles

    The actress was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Upcoming projects of Disha

    Upcoming projects of Disha

    Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Bhai. Also, it was recently announced she will be sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria in Ek Villain 2.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Dapper as always

    Dapper as always

    Aditya kept it casual in a maroon T-shirt and black jeans.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    That smile though!

    That smile though!

    The actor was all smiles while posing for the paps.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Upcoming projects

    Upcoming projects

    Aditya has an interesting lineup of projects. He will be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 and he also has Ek Villain 2.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

