Malang co stars Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani show us how to twin as they reunite at film's success bash

Aditya Roy Kapur & Disha Patani reunite

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Malang did well at the box office. Fans loved Disha and Aditya's sizzling chemistry in the same so much that they want to see them sharing screen space together again. Malang also starred Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles. Each performance was highly praised by the audience. The songs from the film also won hearts. Last night, Aditya and Disha were spotted at the film's success bash. The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. Interestingly, Aditya and Disha who share a great camaraderie twinned in maroon. When it comes to style, Disha, as we all know, hardly fails to impress. Be it rocking a casual look or pulling off a traditional look with ease, Disha does it all! Speaking about Aditya, he is known to be someone who likes to keep it casual and yet nail the look. Without further ado, check out their latest photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani