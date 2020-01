1 / 10

We need a friend like Disha Patani for THESE reasons

Actress Disha Patani has yet again raised the bar of beauty with the trailer of her movie, Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. The actress who marked her debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and then acted in Baaghi 2 opposite Tiger Shroff followed by Bharat opposite Salman Khan. The actress has teamed up with Aditya Roy Kapur for the first time and fans of both the stars are loving their chemistry in the trailer as well as in the songs of the film. On the work front, Aditya will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.Meanwhile Disha will be seen next in Balaji Motion Pictures, KTina.The actress gives her fans a sneak peek into her personal life through her social media which is filled with stunning photos of the glamorous actress. What caught our attention was her fun pictures of the actress with her friends with whom she often goes on a vacation whenever she gets her time off work. Today have a look at these photos of the Malang actress with her friends.

Photo Credit : Instagram