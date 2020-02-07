/
Malang star Disha Patani swears by THESE 5 exercises to keep her body incredibly fit
Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is also a hardcore fitness enthusiast. The Bharat actress keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram which highly inspires others to hit the gym and get in shape. Find out the exercises she swears by.
The secret to Disha Patani's fit body
Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The stunning diva is currently creating a buzz due to her recently released film Malang. Patani's sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur is talk of the town. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. The actress has maintained herself really well. Though she is not papped outside the gym, Disha works out religiously to keep her body incredibly fit. No doubt, Disha's physique is enviable. She certainly has a body to die for. The Bharat actress keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram which highly inspires others to hit the gym and get in shape. Have you ever wondered what are the exercises she swears by? If yes, here's everything you need to know about how the actress keeps her body incredibly fit.
Pilates
Oh yes, you read that right! The Malang actress is a pilates girl.
Planks
The actress is also into doing plank exercises. It strengthens core muscles, reduces risks of spine injuries and improves posture and coordination.
Weight training
Disha is more into weight-focused training exercises.
Yoga
The Kung Fu Yoga actress also swears by yoga to keep herself fit. She is a yoga enthusiast.
Dancing
Disha believes dancing is a great exercise. As we all know, Disha is an amazing dancer. She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram as well.
