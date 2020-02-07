Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
Malang star Disha Patani swears by THESE 5 exercises to keep her body incredibly fit

Malang star Disha Patani swears by THESE 5 exercises to keep her body incredibly fit

Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is also a hardcore fitness enthusiast. The Bharat actress keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram which highly inspires others to hit the gym and get in shape. Find out the exercises she swears by.
1665 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    The secret to Disha Patani's fit body

    The secret to Disha Patani's fit body

    Disha Patani is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. The stunning diva is currently creating a buzz due to her recently released film Malang. Patani's sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur is talk of the town. Anyone who follows her on social media knows that she is a hardcore fitness enthusiast. The actress has maintained herself really well. Though she is not papped outside the gym, Disha works out religiously to keep her body incredibly fit. No doubt, Disha's physique is enviable. She certainly has a body to die for. The Bharat actress keeps sharing her workout pics and videos on Instagram which highly inspires others to hit the gym and get in shape. Have you ever wondered what are the exercises she swears by? If yes, here's everything you need to know about how the actress keeps her body incredibly fit.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Pilates

    Pilates

    Oh yes, you read that right! The Malang actress is a pilates girl.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Planks

    Planks

    The actress is also into doing plank exercises. It strengthens core muscles, reduces risks of spine injuries and improves posture and coordination.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Weight training

    Weight training

    Disha is more into weight-focused training exercises.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Yoga

    Yoga

    The Kung Fu Yoga actress also swears by yoga to keep herself fit. She is a yoga enthusiast.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Dancing

    Dancing

    Disha believes dancing is a great exercise. As we all know, Disha is an amazing dancer. She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram as well.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Nora Fatehi: 5 times the actress slayed in thigh high slit dresses
Nora Fatehi: 5 times the actress slayed in thigh high slit dresses
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora\'s vacation outfits you should have in your closet; Check it out
PHOTOS: Malaika Arora's vacation outfits you should have in your closet; Check it out
PHOTOS: The cost of Shah Rukh Khan\'s THESE expensive jackets will make your jaw drop
PHOTOS: The cost of Shah Rukh Khan's THESE expensive jackets will make your jaw drop
Sanaya Irani to Arjun Bijlani: Here\'s what the Miley Jab Hum Tum stars are up to
Sanaya Irani to Arjun Bijlani: Here's what the Miley Jab Hum Tum stars are up to
BTS: If not a part of the K Pop band, here\'s what each member of BTS would be doing
BTS: If not a part of the K Pop band, here's what each member of BTS would be doing
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor aces the no makeup look as she gets papped post her pilates session
PHOTOS: Janhvi Kapoor aces the no makeup look as she gets papped post her pilates session

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement