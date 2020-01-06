Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's THESE pictures make us intrigued for the movie

1 / 9

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is making us impatient for Malang

Malang's trailer has left us all wanting to see more of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry.The two actors broke the internet with the posters of the movie which the entire star cast has been sharing over the past week.The film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles is all set to release on the 7 February 2020. Helmed by Mohit Suri,all the stars are working for the first time with each other in this movie.Photos of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani chilling together after their shoot, where Disha was seen flashing her infectious smile with the handsome Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya and filmmaker Mohit Suri have previously collaborated for Aashiqui 2. On work front,Aditya will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.Meanwhile Disha will be seen next in Balaji Motion Pictures, KTina. Both the stars have raised the temperature with the trailer of Malang and we have these stunning pictures of the duo which are us impatient for Malang.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani