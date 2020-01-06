Home
Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's THESE pictures make us intrigued for the movie

Check out these pictures of the leading pair,Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur of Malang which are making fans impatient for the movie's release.
2389 reads Mumbai
  1 / 9
    Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is making us impatient for Malang

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's chemistry is making us impatient for Malang

    Malang's trailer has left us all wanting to see more of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's sizzling chemistry.The two actors broke the internet with the posters of the movie which the entire star cast has been sharing over the past week.The film which also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu in pivotal roles is all set to release on the 7 February 2020. Helmed by Mohit Suri,all the stars are working for the first time with each other in this movie.Photos of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani chilling together after their shoot, where Disha was seen flashing her infectious smile with the handsome Aashiqui 2 star Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya and filmmaker Mohit Suri have previously collaborated for Aashiqui 2. On work front,Aditya will be next seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2.Meanwhile Disha will be seen next in Balaji Motion Pictures, KTina. Both the stars have raised the temperature with the trailer of Malang and we have these stunning pictures of the duo which are us impatient for Malang.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  2 / 9
    With the familia!

    With the familia!

    With the leading cast of their upcoming movie,Malang.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  3 / 9
    The Birthday gift

    The Birthday gift

    Aditya Roy Kapur blessed our feed with this unmissable picture of himself and Disha Patani from a still of their upcoming movie,Malang.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  4 / 9
    Where to look?

    Where to look?

    We love this pairing of Disha and Aditya and we can't take our eyes off them both.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  5 / 9
    All smiles with love

    All smiles with love

    The dynamic duo is all set to steal the hearts of the audience with their unbeatable chemistry and we are loving it .

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  6 / 9
    The dream team

    The dream team

    The stars of Malang blessing our feed with this dynamic picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  7 / 9
    We also want to be a part of this fun conversation

    We also want to be a part of this fun conversation

    The actors share a fun moment off camera and we love the look on their faces.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  8 / 9
    All set to take over the sea

    All set to take over the sea

    The actors strike a pose post their scuba diving sessions.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  9 / 9
    Our favourite picture

    Our favourite picture

    We love the gorgeous smile of the actress and Aditya is as usually stealing hearts with this picture.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

