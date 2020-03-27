Coronavirus updates
PHOTOS: 7 Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses and proved she is the ultimate fashion diva

Disha Patani is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The Malang actress is one such diva who has worn some stunning thigh-high slit dresses over the years. Today, we take a look at times she donned a thigh-high slit dress and made our hearts race.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses

    Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses

    Disha Patani is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. On the work front, she was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. And well, she won hearts with her sizzling performance and many loved her chemistry with Aditya as well. When it comes to style, Disha knows how to slay! She has made our hearts skip a beat with her stunning appearances several times. From rocking a monochrome outfit to slaying in satin dresses, maxi dresses, crop tops, and more Disha's style is always been to the mark. The Malang actress is one such diva who has worn some stunning thigh-high slit dresses over the years. And yes, we would want to steal them right away. From a red velvet dress to satin, Disha's love affair with thigh-high slit gowns is worth taking note of. Having said that, here's looking at times she donned a thigh-high slit dress and made our hearts race.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Stunning as always

    Stunning as always

    For an award show in the city, Disha donned a strapless red velvet dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Unarguably, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Lady in black

    Lady in black

    Disha always looks stunning in black outfits. For the promotional event of her film Malang, Disha donned a black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Vision in white

    Vision in white

    For one of the promotional events, Disha donned a white dress with a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely pretty in it.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Drop dead gorgeous

    Drop dead gorgeous

    For the trailer launch of Malang, Disha opted for a green shimmery thigh-high slit gown.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Totally slaying it

    Totally slaying it

    During a recent Lakme Fashion Week, Disha donned a stunning dress and again made hearts race.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Lady in red

    Lady in red

    Disha has never disappointed us and this look is one of her best ones. For Malang's promotional event, Patani wore a beautiful red outfit, flaunting her long tresses and red lips.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

