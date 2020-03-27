/
PHOTOS: 7 Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses and proved she is the ultimate fashion diva
Disha Patani is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. The Malang actress is one such diva who has worn some stunning thigh-high slit dresses over the years. Today, we take a look at times she donned a thigh-high slit dress and made our hearts race.
Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses
Disha Patani is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. On the work front, she was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. And well, she won hearts with her sizzling performance and many loved her chemistry with Aditya as well. When it comes to style, Disha knows how to slay! She has made our hearts skip a beat with her stunning appearances several times. From rocking a monochrome outfit to slaying in satin dresses, maxi dresses, crop tops, and more Disha's style is always been to the mark. The Malang actress is one such diva who has worn some stunning thigh-high slit dresses over the years. And yes, we would want to steal them right away. From a red velvet dress to satin, Disha's love affair with thigh-high slit gowns is worth taking note of. Having said that, here's looking at times she donned a thigh-high slit dress and made our hearts race.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Stunning as always
For an award show in the city, Disha donned a strapless red velvet dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Unarguably, she looked breathtakingly gorgeous.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Lady in black
Disha always looks stunning in black outfits. For the promotional event of her film Malang, Disha donned a black dress that featured a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely ravishing.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Vision in white
For one of the promotional events, Disha donned a white dress with a thigh-high slit and looked absolutely pretty in it.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Drop dead gorgeous
For the trailer launch of Malang, Disha opted for a green shimmery thigh-high slit gown.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Totally slaying it
During a recent Lakme Fashion Week, Disha donned a stunning dress and again made hearts race.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Lady in red
Disha has never disappointed us and this look is one of her best ones. For Malang's promotional event, Patani wore a beautiful red outfit, flaunting her long tresses and red lips.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
