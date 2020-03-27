PHOTOS: 7 Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses and proved she is the ultimate fashion diva

1 / 7

Times Disha Patani rocked thigh high slit dresses

Disha Patani is one of the popular divas of Bollywood. On the work front, she was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. And well, she won hearts with her sizzling performance and many loved her chemistry with Aditya as well. When it comes to style, Disha knows how to slay! She has made our hearts skip a beat with her stunning appearances several times. From rocking a monochrome outfit to slaying in satin dresses, maxi dresses, crop tops, and more Disha's style is always been to the mark. The Malang actress is one such diva who has worn some stunning thigh-high slit dresses over the years. And yes, we would want to steal them right away. From a red velvet dress to satin, Disha's love affair with thigh-high slit gowns is worth taking note of. Having said that, here's looking at times she donned a thigh-high slit dress and made our hearts race.

Photo Credit : Instagram