Disha Patani’s love for lehengas

Disha Patani is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language movie, Loafer in 2015 but rose to fame with the Hindi sports biopic of former Indian cricketer and captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni titled as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016. Disha Patani has also starred in the Chinese action comedy, Kung Fu Yoga. The actor has appeared in many blockbuster movies like Baaghi 2, Malang and Bharat. She has a huge fanbase, who now awaits for Disha Patani’s upcoming project Radhe where she is cast opposite Salman Khan. The action drama directed by Prabhudheva was expected to release in 2020 but got delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the movie will be having a theatrical release on May 13, 2021. The star keeps her fans fans updated with all her likes and dislikes ranging from food to sartorial choices. Scrolling through Disha Patani’s official social media handle, one can easily come to know that she is obsessed with wearing designer lehengas. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram