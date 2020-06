1 / 8

Disha Patani papped in town

From being a model to doing TV commercials to being declared as the national crush of the nation, Disha Patani has indeed come a long way. The actress recently stunned everyone with her amazing performance in the Aditya Kapoor co-starrer Malang that went on to do very well at the box office as well. The audience appreciated the film along with its chartbuster album. The diva is also very popular for her style game which never fails to impress. From her glam red carpet looks, the gym looks to her ethnic wear, she has an impeccable sense of style that can help you redesign your wardrobe. On the work front, she was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang. And well, she won hearts with her sizzling performance and many loved her chemistry with Aditya as well. Amid lockdown, the actress has been winning over the internet with her killer dance moves videos and quarantine indoor photoshoots that make hearts skip a beat. The actress stepped out in town today and was captured by the paparazzi. She donned an all-black look and teamed it up with a pair of white chappals setting fashion goals as always. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Manav Manglani