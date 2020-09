1 / 7

Disha Patani shows how to stun in floral outfits

Disha is one popular celebrity of Bollywood who has achieved success on her own in the industry. She made her debut in Bollywood opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. She later went on to star in many films. For the uninitiated, Disha never thought of acting in her childhood. She earlier revealed that she was more into studies and wanted to be a pilot. However, her journey officially began when she won a beauty contest and came to Mumbai. The actress used to go for many auditions, mostly TV commercials and soon movies happened. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in Malang. Up next, she will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Wanted Bhai. She has also signed Ek Villain 2. Fans of the actress are beyond excited about her upcoming projects. Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Disha opened up about working opposite Salman Khan in Radhe. She said, "It's been amazing. Radhe... is in a different genre. I am also working with Prabhudheva sir, it's great." Apart from her upcoming projects, she also creates buzz due to her ravishing looks. From rocking a casual look in the most stylish way to turning heads in traditionals and more, Disha knows how to slay. She is obsessed with floral outfits. Time and again, she has been spotted wearing floral dresses. On that note, here's a look at times she wore floral outfits and looked drop-dead gorgeous.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani