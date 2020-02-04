PHOTOS: Disha Patani's stunning promotional looks for Malang give us major fashion goals

1 / 10

Disha Patani's Malang promotional looks

Disha Patani is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The stunning diva has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has been a part of several hit films. Her next film 'Malang' is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 7, 2020. She shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the same. Her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur is creating a buzz on the internet. The actress is currently on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote Malang with the other actors. The gorgeous actress has ensured that every promotional look of hers is worth noting. Each of her promotional look has managed to impress the fashion police and her fans. As we look forward to her movie, here's a look at her stunning promotional looks.

Photo Credit : APH Images