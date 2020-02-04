/
PHOTOS: Disha Patani's stunning promotional looks for Malang give us major fashion goals
Disha Patani's upcoming film 'Malang' is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 7, 2020. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote Malang with the other actors. Here's a look at her stunning promotional looks.
Written By
Mamta Naik
2100 reads
Mumbai
Published: February 4, 2020 11:41 am
Disha Patani's Malang promotional looks
Disha Patani is one of the stylish actresses of Bollywood. The stunning diva has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry. She has been a part of several hit films. Her next film 'Malang' is all set to hit the theatre screens on February 7, 2020. She shares screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in the same. Her sizzling chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur is creating a buzz on the internet. The actress is currently on a promotional spree and is leaving no stone unturned to promote Malang with the other actors. The gorgeous actress has ensured that every promotional look of hers is worth noting. Each of her promotional look has managed to impress the fashion police and her fans. As we look forward to her movie, here's a look at her stunning promotional looks.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Keeping it chic and stylish
For one of her promotional looks, Disha opted for a white top, maroon pants and white sneakers.
Photo Credit : APH Images
At her stylish best
Dressed in a white T-shirt paired with a black jacket and pants, Disha is looking gorgeous in this promotional look.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Nailing the denim on denim look
Disha certainly knows how to ace the denim on denim look with ease and perfection.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Stylish as always
Dressed in a beautiful green with white block pattern dress, Disha is looking breathtakingly stunning in this promotional look.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Keeping it cool
To promote Malang on the sets of Dance Plus 5, Disha stunned in a white top and camouflage pants.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Ravishing
Disha looked ravishing in a black dress.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Beautiful as always
Disha knows how to ace the white look.
Photo Credit : APH Images
We love her chic yet trendy promotional look
For one of her promotional events, Disha donned a white knotted crop top and paired it with blue distressed denim and thigh-high spike heel boots.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Stylish pair
Disha rocked an off-shoulder crop top which she paired with denim and a pair of trendy shoes.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
