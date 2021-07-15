Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Disha Patani
  4. PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons a Tom & Jerry hoodie, Disha Patani opts for a Dragon Ball Z tee for their day out

PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons a Tom & Jerry hoodie, Disha Patani opts for a Dragon Ball Z tee for their day out

Malaika Arora and Disha Patani were spotted out and about on Thursday by the paparazzi. Check out their photos below.
10833 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 6
    PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons a Tom & Jerry hoodie, Disha Patani opts for a Dragon Ball Z tee for their day out

    PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons a Tom & Jerry hoodie, Disha Patani opts for a Dragon Ball Z tee for their day out

    It was yet another buzzing day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebs stepped out. From workouts to grocery runs to shopping, celebs went about their day as the paparazzi spotted them. One such celeb was yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora was snapped while she was walking her pet dog Casper. As usual the paparazzi spotted Malaika from a distance. In the monsoons, Malaika's big rainbow coloured umbrella has not missed the paparazzi's eye. Meanwhile, Disha Patani was also seen in and around the same area in Mumbai as the paparazzi spotted her exiting a sports store. Disha, who is a lover of all things athleisure, was seen leaving the store in a pair of workout shorts and a comic tee. The actress has often proclaimed her love for anime on social media and was seen wearing a Dragon Ball Z tee. Yes, you heard that right. Disha, who loves Naruto and Dragon Ball Z, was seeing wearing her favourite anime characters. Both Malaika and Disha obliged the paparazzi with a few photos as they went about their business while looking fabulous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 6
    Malaika and her pet dog Casper.

    Malaika and pet dog Casper

    The fitness diva stepped out on a gloomy Thursday morning in the city for a short walk with her pet dog Casper. Malaika's bright rainbow coloured umbrella simply grabbed our attention.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 6
    Malaika's Tom & Jerry hoodie

    Malaika Arora OOTD

    Malaika Arora opted for a cute Tom & Jerry hoodie to keep herself cozy during the monsoon season. She paired her hoodie with a pair of cycling shorts, donned a mask and carried her colourful umbrella to walk her dog.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 6
    Disha Patani's love for athleisure

    Disha Patani's love for athleisure!

    Disha Patani is often spotted in Mumbai's suburbs and more often than not she gets snapped in athleisure. There's no doubt that Disha loves her tracksuits and athleisure. On Thursday, Disha wore a pair of workout shorts and sliders. She made sure to wear her mask and stay safe.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 6
    Disha Patani's Dragon Ball Z tee

    All things Anime

    Disha Patani, who is a huge fan of anime shows like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, professed her love for it all over again. The actress was snapped wearing a Dragon Ball Z tee along with a pair of workout shorts. The bright and colourful tee looked great on the actress as she exited a sports store.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Malaika Arora and Disha Patani

    Fitness divas snapped

    While Malaika Arora was spotted on Thursday morning, Disha Patani was spotted a little later during the day. Both the fitness divas often dish out major fitness goals. While Disha serves inspiration with her deadlifts and gym sessions, Malaika is a huge lover of yoga and often uses her social media presence to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

close