PHOTOS: Malaika Arora dons a Tom & Jerry hoodie, Disha Patani opts for a Dragon Ball Z tee for their day out

It was yet another buzzing day for the paparazzi in Mumbai as several celebs stepped out. From workouts to grocery runs to shopping, celebs went about their day as the paparazzi spotted them. One such celeb was yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora was snapped while she was walking her pet dog Casper. As usual the paparazzi spotted Malaika from a distance. In the monsoons, Malaika's big rainbow coloured umbrella has not missed the paparazzi's eye. Meanwhile, Disha Patani was also seen in and around the same area in Mumbai as the paparazzi spotted her exiting a sports store. Disha, who is a lover of all things athleisure, was seen leaving the store in a pair of workout shorts and a comic tee. The actress has often proclaimed her love for anime on social media and was seen wearing a Dragon Ball Z tee. Yes, you heard that right. Disha, who loves Naruto and Dragon Ball Z, was seeing wearing her favourite anime characters. Both Malaika and Disha obliged the paparazzi with a few photos as they went about their business while looking fabulous.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani