PHOTOS: Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur get papped in the city having lunch; Check it out

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani who shared screen space in Mohit Suri's directorial film Malang were recently papped in the city. Check out their latest photos here!
1376 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite

    Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani who shared screen space in Mohit Suri's directorial film Malang were recently papped in the city. The stars were joined by other cast members Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Aditya and Disha starrer Malang performed well at the box office. The duo's sizzling chemistry in the film won hearts. The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. On the style front, Disha who has severed many stylish looks over the years donned a floral dress and paired it Kolhapuri chappals. As always, her hair and makeup were on point. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a checkered shirt and jeans. He completed his look with black shoes, sunglasses, and a cap. Check out their latest photos here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 7
    All smiles

    The actress happily posed for the shutterbugs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 7
    Style on point

    Be it casual look or going all glamorous, Disha is always dressed to the nines.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 7
    Fitness freak

    The actress is a fitness enthusiast can be seen flaunting her toned legs.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 7
    Dapper

    Aditya is one of the handsome stars of Bollywood. The actor's style is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 7
    Fit and fine

    The actor works out religiously to keep himself fit.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 7
    Ek Villain sequel

    As per reports, Disha Patani might romance Aditya Roy Kapur again in Ek Villain sequel.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

