PHOTOS: Malang stars Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur get papped in the city having lunch; Check it out

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur reunite

Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani who shared screen space in Mohit Suri's directorial film Malang were recently papped in the city. The stars were joined by other cast members Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Aditya and Disha starrer Malang performed well at the box office. The duo's sizzling chemistry in the film won hearts. The duo was all smiles and happily posed for the shutterbugs. On the style front, Disha who has severed many stylish looks over the years donned a floral dress and paired it Kolhapuri chappals. As always, her hair and makeup were on point. Aditya, on the other hand, looked handsome in a checkered shirt and jeans. He completed his look with black shoes, sunglasses, and a cap. Check out their latest photos here.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani