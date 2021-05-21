Radhe star Disha Patani breaks the internet with her bold bikini avatar in THESE sizzling PICS

Advertisement
We have complied Disha Patani’s best photos that prove she is pro in nailing bikini looks. Check out her breathtaking pictures below.
    Disha Patani's sizzling Bikini PHOTOS

    The beautiful Disha Patani has captured zillions of hearts with her utter beauty, dancing skills, and acting prowess. Although the Baaghi 2 actress made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, she managed to win over the audience and critics with her very first film and received applause for her brilliant performance. Since then, Disha has been impressing fans with her on-screen performances. To note, the actress is also one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The Malang star often breaks the internet with her breathtaking bikini photos. The stunner, who enjoys a massive fan following online, treats her fans and followers with her gorgeous photos. One simply cannot miss her fashion game in the clicks. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Disha opened up about her fashion mantra and said, “I don’t know fashion, I like wearing nice clothes, and honestly speaking, 90% of the time, I’m in my basketball shorts. I’m always wearing chappals and oversized T-shirts and I think I’m the most comfortable in them. But, when I’m going out, I make sure that I put some effort and look a little different than I usually look. I usually wear what I like, I don’t know fashion and trends a lot.” Today, we have compiled some of the actress’s best bikini clicks that will leave you in awe of her. Take a look.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Poser

    The picture is from Disha’s trip to the Maldives. The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful posing in a rust coloured bikini that had tassels all over.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Raises temperature

    The Baaghi 2 actress looked stunning in a pale orange colour bikini which she paired with a short white sarong.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Flaunts toned body

    Disha left everyone in awe as she donned a strapless aqua coloured bikini as she basked in the sun by the ocean and beach.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Relaxing by side of pool

    She can be seen relaxing by the side of the pool in the picture. She donned a pink and purple animal print bikini.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Posing on Surfboard in the Sea

    The M.S. Dhoni star looked stunning in a yellow bikini. In the click, she is seen standing on a surfboard in the middle of the sea holding a long wooden stick.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Bombshell

    It’s hard to take our eyes off the actress in this beautiful click that proves she nails any bikini look like a pro.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

    Beach Baby

    Disha is seen sitting by the side of the sea, showing off her toned legs & curves in this photo.

    Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram

