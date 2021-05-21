Radhe star Disha Patani breaks the internet with her bold bikini avatar in THESE sizzling PICS

1 / 8

Disha Patani's sizzling Bikini PHOTOS

The beautiful Disha Patani has captured zillions of hearts with her utter beauty, dancing skills, and acting prowess. Although the Baaghi 2 actress made her Bollywood debut with the sports biopic M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, she managed to win over the audience and critics with her very first film and received applause for her brilliant performance. Since then, Disha has been impressing fans with her on-screen performances. To note, the actress is also one of the most popular celebrities on social media. The Malang star often breaks the internet with her breathtaking bikini photos. The stunner, who enjoys a massive fan following online, treats her fans and followers with her gorgeous photos. One simply cannot miss her fashion game in the clicks. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Disha opened up about her fashion mantra and said, “I don’t know fashion, I like wearing nice clothes, and honestly speaking, 90% of the time, I’m in my basketball shorts. I’m always wearing chappals and oversized T-shirts and I think I’m the most comfortable in them. But, when I’m going out, I make sure that I put some effort and look a little different than I usually look. I usually wear what I like, I don’t know fashion and trends a lot.” Today, we have compiled some of the actress’s best bikini clicks that will leave you in awe of her. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram