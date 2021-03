1 / 6

Disha Patani arrives at the jetty

Disha Patani was snapped while making her way to the jetty, looking absolutely stunning. The gorgeous diva has an amazing sense of style which is evident from all her pictures. Each time the star goes out, she makes heads turn with her funky new outfits. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor was also surrounded by the shutterbugs as she was spotted at the jetty. Apart from the actresses, several other B-town celebs caught the attention of cameramen as they headed out in the city. Earlier today, Deepika Padukone was also snapped at the dubbing studio as she fulfilled her work responsibilities. Arjun Kapoor was also seen after his shoot, as he politely greeted the paparazzi and agreed to pose for photos. Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was also spotted heading to the gym. All celebrities were seen wearing mouth masks and abiding by the Covid-19 guidelines by maintaining a safe social distance.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani