Disha Patani’s photos with her friends from the industry

Disha Patani is a popular actor in the entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with the Telugu language movie, Loafer (2015) but rose to fame with the former Indian Captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sports biopic, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016). She has even starred in a Chinese action comedy drama Kung Fu Yoga (2017). In a career spanning over five years, Disha Patani has appeared in commercially successful movies and has created a huge fanbase for herself. Now, fans are awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This action drama is directed by Prabhudheva and bankrolled by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The lead cast of the movie includes Disha Patani, Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda. Even though the movie was expected to release in 2020, it got postponed due to the pandemic and is now expected to have a theatrical release in 2021. Having been in the industry for a long time now, Disha Patani is friends with many people from the industry and is often spotted hanging out with them. Here are Disha Patani’s pictures with her friends from the industry. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Disha Patani Instagram