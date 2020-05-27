Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Disha Patani
/
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff cheated on their diet and stepped out together; Check out PHOTOS

When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff cheated on their diet and stepped out together; Check out PHOTOS

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's lunch and dinner outings have made headlines several times. Today we bring to you one of the best cheat meal outing photos of the actors together. Check them out.
1593 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Tiger and Disha's cheat meals together

    Tiger and Disha's cheat meals together

    Disha Patani surely has her social media mantra on point this quarantine. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared another home dance video on her Instagram and garnered some interesting reactions from rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. As we all know how tight-lipped both Disha and Tiger have been about their rumoured relationship, time and again Tiger's family members' reaction to her posts surely indicates us about their romance. Tiger and Disha first met in 2016. The two starred in a music video titled Befikra released in 2016, that's where the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space together for the first time. In 2018, they co-starred in the blockbuster Baaghi 2. On the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film did well before the lockdown and later was released on an OTT platform as well. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released in 2021. Meanwhile, Disha has been waiting for the shoot to commence for her film with Salman Khan. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, shooting of the film is still pending. Consequently the date was delayed. Tiger reportedly shared in an interview that they like going out together for dinner and coffee at restaurants."She's a dear friend of mine. Beyond that, let people speculate beyond this." It's no surprise that both Disha and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts but they did often give their diet a miss and step out for a fun meal prior to lockdown, mostly together. Today, we have these photos of the actors together as they headed out for their cheat meals together.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 11
    That happy face

    That happy face

    Disha can't hide her happiness and excitement for her cheat meal with Tiger.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 11
    One can't miss this fact

    One can't miss this fact

    How good do these two look together!

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 11
    Disha and Tiger caught candidly post their lunch

    Disha and Tiger caught candidly post their lunch

    Disha opts for a no makeup look and Tiger looks dapper in a grey sweatshirt and black denims.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 11
    When they stepped out in their athleisure

    When they stepped out in their athleisure

    Disha wore a white crop top with golden track pants and Tiger wore a white vest with black pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    After their happy meal, smiles are a must

    After their happy meal, smiles are a must

    Tiger and Disha step out after their cheat meal and Tiger seems happy with the food as he poses for the paparazzi.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 11
    Catching up together post events

    Catching up together post events

    Tiger and Disha head to their favourite restaurant post an event.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 11
    Stepping out in style part one

    Stepping out in style part one

    Disha opts for a blue co ord set while Tiger donnes a olive green sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 11
    Stepping out in style part two

    Stepping out in style part two

    Disha donnes a beautiful yellow summer floral dress and Tiger opts for a striped half sleeved blue shirt and beige pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 11
    Coordinating in black and white

    Coordinating in black and white

    Disha and Tiger in contrasting colours for their lunch outing with Disha in a tied-up white dress and Tiger in a black tee.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 11 / 11
    How cute is this?

    How cute is this?

    Another candid picture of the two on their way for lunch.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Samantha Akkineni donned experimental pants and surprised us with her sense of style; Check Photos
Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan\'s son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out
Abram Birthday Special: When Shah Rukh Khan's son broke the internet with these viral photos, Check them out
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill\'s lockdown photos prove she is a natural beauty
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill's lockdown photos prove she is a natural beauty
PHOTOS: When Tara Sutaria ditched Western wear and stepped out in Indian looks for her outings
PHOTOS: When Tara Sutaria ditched Western wear and stepped out in Indian looks for her outings
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar\'s posts give a glimpse of their lavish home; Check Photos
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's posts give a glimpse of their lavish home; Check Photos
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia: Steal tips from star kids for the perfect denim jacket look
Ibrahim Ali Khan, Suhana Khan to Aarav Bhatia: Steal tips from star kids for the perfect denim jacket look

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement