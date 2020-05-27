When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff cheated on their diet and stepped out together; Check out PHOTOS

1 / 11

Tiger and Disha's cheat meals together

Disha Patani surely has her social media mantra on point this quarantine. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared another home dance video on her Instagram and garnered some interesting reactions from rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savagechallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. As we all know how tight-lipped both Disha and Tiger have been about their rumoured relationship, time and again Tiger's family members' reaction to her posts surely indicates us about their romance. Tiger and Disha first met in 2016. The two starred in a music video titled Befikra released in 2016, that's where the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space together for the first time. In 2018, they co-starred in the blockbuster Baaghi 2. On the work front, Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 with Shraddha Kapoor. The film did well before the lockdown and later was released on an OTT platform as well. Now, Tiger will be seen in Heropanti 2. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be released in 2021. Meanwhile, Disha has been waiting for the shoot to commence for her film with Salman Khan. She will be seen next in Salman’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is helmed by Prabhudheva and also stars Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda. It was slated to release on May 22, 2020. However, owing to the lockdown, shooting of the film is still pending. Consequently the date was delayed. Tiger reportedly shared in an interview that they like going out together for dinner and coffee at restaurants."She's a dear friend of mine. Beyond that, let people speculate beyond this." It's no surprise that both Disha and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts but they did often give their diet a miss and step out for a fun meal prior to lockdown, mostly together. Today, we have these photos of the actors together as they headed out for their cheat meals together.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani