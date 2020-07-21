When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff twinned in white for a late night outing leaving everyone stumped

1 / 6

When Tiger and Disha twinned in white

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are amongst the top stars in the industry. Disha Patani has been giving her fans a treat as she is super active on social media and has been uploading the best videos ever! It's no surprise that both Disha and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts but they did often give their diet a miss and step out for a fun meal before lockdown! The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their constant lunch and dinner dates, social media banter and off-screen chemistry give it away! Disha also shares a great bond with Tiger's sister Krishna and their camaraderie is adorable on Instagram! When Tiger Shroff graced the couch on Karan Johar's chat show, the star was quizzed about dating Disha and he said that they are just good friends, likeminded people and enjoy each other's company. The 'Heropanti' actor was quizzed in an interview regarding the same. The actor reportedly said that they are seen together at restaurants for dinner and coffee. She is a dear friend and they do go out together. Beyond that, let people speculate. Tiger said that some amount of speculation is good. While Tiger Shroff, in an interview, revealed that he is taking it slow with Disha, the Bharat actress said that she is trying hard to impress Tiger and make things go beyond the zone of friendship. When Disha Patani was asked about it, the actress said in an interview, "He's too slow motion, man. I've been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I've done a film where I'm taking a flip through a fire ring. He's still not impressed. What more can I do?" She added that she wants to be more than just great friends with Tiger Shroff, but her Baaghi 2 co-star is hard to impress. "He's too slow. Someone has to break the ice and speak up. He is a great friend but I want things to get a little more than being just great friends. I'm trying my best to impress him but he's just not agreeing," added Disha Patani. However, they have often been spotted together on various occasions at their stylish best. Here's a throwback to the time the lovebirds stepped out in twinning white outfits!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani