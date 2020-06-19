/
/
/
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans post her birthday outing; See Photos
When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans post her birthday outing; See Photos
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the most talked about couples in the industry. They used to be often spotted on dinner dates that break the internet. Here's taking you down the memory lane to the time they were mobbed by fans as they exited from a restaurant post Disha's birthday dinner!
Written By
Ekta Varma
3692 reads
Mumbai
Updated: June 19, 2020 05:27 pm
1 / 10
PHOTOS: Disha and Tiger were greeted by fans as they exited a restaurant
Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are amongst the top stars in the industry. Disha Patani has been giving her fans a treat as she is super active on social media and has been uploading the best videos ever! A few weeks ago, Disha Patani shared a home dance video on her Instagram and garnered some interesting reactions from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on #SavageChallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. They have been together for a few years now and are going strong as ever. The duo first shared screen space back in 2016 when they starred in the music video Befikre. They later went on to star in Baaghi 2 that was a massive blockbuster! Tiger reportedly shared in an interview that they like going out together for dinner and coffee at restaurants. "She's a dear friend of mine. Beyond that, let people speculate beyond this." It's no surprise that both Disha and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts but they did often give their diet a miss and step out for a fun meal before lockdown! The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their constant lunch and dinner dates, social media banter and off-screen chemistry give it away! Disha also shares a great bond with Tiger's sister Krishna and their camaraderie is adorable on Instagram! Last year, the couple broke the internet as they stepped out for Disha's birthday dinner and were mobbed by fans! Check out their photos!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
2 / 10
Disha's ever-lasting smile
The fans approached Disha for a selfie!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
3 / 10
Always making people happy
The actors enjoy a massive fan following and are often approached by fans when they step out!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
4 / 10
Beautiful as ever
Disha looks radiant as ever in these snaps!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
5 / 10
Greeting the vendors
Disha warmly greets the vendors and this pic is beautiful.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
6 / 10
Making the way
Disha doesn't fail in greeting people even on the way to her car.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
7 / 10
Stylish as ever
Disha put together an animal print crop top with ripped denim and boots for her birthday dinner!
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
8 / 10
Getting selfies clicked
Tiger and Disha greet the fans and click selfies as they head towards their car.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
9 / 10
Keep the child in you alive
They were both all smiles while they almost mobbed them, clicked pictures with them and Disha also seemed to be buying something from the vendor.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
10 / 10
The overwhelming love
While they made their exits, they happened to be surrounded by their fans, both young and otherwise, which they made sure to not disappoint.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Add new comment