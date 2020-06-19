When Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff were mobbed by fans post her birthday outing; See Photos

1 / 10

PHOTOS: Disha and Tiger were greeted by fans as they exited a restaurant

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are amongst the top stars in the industry. Disha Patani has been giving her fans a treat as she is super active on social media and has been uploading the best videos ever! A few weeks ago, Disha Patani shared a home dance video on her Instagram and garnered some interesting reactions from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on #SavageChallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. They have been together for a few years now and are going strong as ever. The duo first shared screen space back in 2016 when they starred in the music video Befikre. They later went on to star in Baaghi 2 that was a massive blockbuster! Tiger reportedly shared in an interview that they like going out together for dinner and coffee at restaurants. "She's a dear friend of mine. Beyond that, let people speculate beyond this." It's no surprise that both Disha and Tiger are fitness enthusiasts but they did often give their diet a miss and step out for a fun meal before lockdown! The couple has been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, their constant lunch and dinner dates, social media banter and off-screen chemistry give it away! Disha also shares a great bond with Tiger's sister Krishna and their camaraderie is adorable on Instagram! Last year, the couple broke the internet as they stepped out for Disha's birthday dinner and were mobbed by fans! Check out their photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani