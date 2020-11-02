When Disha Patani REPEATED her crop top and gave cues on how to rock the casual look in two different ways

1 / 9

Disha Patani's pro styling for donning the same crop top in two different ways

Disha Patani is surely in the best phase of her career right now. With back to back hits, the actress has proved that she is here to slay. The actress marked her B-town debut opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni's biopic titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, the actress has been a part of several films. With hard work and talent, the B-town beauty has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Disha who is an avid social media user is often in the news for her fashion statements, gym workout videos, dance videos and her vacation pics.Her Instagram posts are always a delight for her fans. On work front, Disha Patani will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai,. She was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The film was a hit at the box office and fans loved the chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the movie apart from the amazing acting prowess of the entire cast of the movie. Disha who is known for her love for experimental looks even surprised the nation when she portrayed her excellent makeup skills on herself. The same goes with her fashion statements.Today take a look at how she sported two different looks with the same crop top.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani