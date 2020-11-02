Advertisement
When Disha Patani REPEATED her crop top and gave cues on how to rock the casual look in two different ways

Find out how Disha Patani aced a simple crop top in two different looks and gave us the perfect styling goals with her casual looks.
  • 1 / 9
    Disha Patani's pro styling for donning the same crop top in two different ways

    Disha Patani's pro styling for donning the same crop top in two different ways

    Disha Patani is surely in the best phase of her career right now. With back to back hits, the actress has proved that she is here to slay. The actress marked her B-town debut opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni's biopic titled M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Since then, the actress has been a part of several films. With hard work and talent, the B-town beauty has managed to carve a niche for herself in the industry. Disha who is an avid social media user is often in the news for her fashion statements, gym workout videos, dance videos and her vacation pics.Her Instagram posts are always a delight for her fans. On work front, Disha Patani will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda in Radhe: Your most wanted Bhai,. She was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Elli AvrRam. The film was a hit at the box office and fans loved the chemistry of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in the movie apart from the amazing acting prowess of the entire cast of the movie. Disha who is known for her love for experimental looks even surprised the nation when she portrayed her excellent makeup skills on herself. The same goes with her fashion statements.Today take a look at how she sported two different looks with the same crop top.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 9
    Her first look

    Her first look

    For her shoot outdoors, the actress opted for a signature crop top by the brand called Guess.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 3 / 9
    How she styled her outdoor shoot look

    How she styled her outdoor shoot look

    For her bright sunny day outdoors, Disha went for a basic black cap and no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 9
    Her ideal go to look

    Her ideal go to look

    As we know her favourite accessory is her cap, the actress aced the look with camouflage pants as she smiled towards the cameras.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 9
    Look at her radiance

    Look at her radiance

    The actress tied up her hair in a neat ponytail as she stepped out of her home.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 9
    Her second look

    Her second look

    For her easy-breezy travel look, Disha again sported the same crop top.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 9
    How she styled her airport look

    How she styled her airport look

    With a pair of boyfriend denim pants and again a no-makeup look the actress looked radiant.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 9
    Her casual look

    Her casual look

    Disha added a pair of grey and white sneakers to her off duty airport look

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 9
    Comfort and style

    Comfort and style

    Disha proved with both of her looks how she is a fan of comfort and stylish casual looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

