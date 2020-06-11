When Disha Patani rocked a simple denim look in the coolest way and fans loved her style; Check PHOTOS

1 / 10

Disha Patani and her many denim looks

Disha Patani surely had a great start this year with her blockbuster movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently almost three months after Disha Patani was snapped in the city as she stepped out wearing a mask for some time. While Disha didn’t pose for the paps but it was good to spot the actress after such a long time sight to see Disha out and about the city. She seems to have her casual style on point as she stepped out. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a home dance video on her Instagram and got interesting reactions from her co-star and rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savage challenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis indicating how sizzling her dance challenge video was. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. Tiger and Disha first met in 2016. The two starred in a music video titled Befikra released in 2016, that's where the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space together for the first time. In 2018, they starred in the hit film Baaghi 2. Disha surprised everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller earlier this year with Malang. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Disha's style statements have often stormed the internet and today we have some pictures of the actress in some of her stylish denim looks. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram