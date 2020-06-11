Advertisement
When Disha Patani rocked a simple denim look in the coolest way and fans loved her style; Check PHOTOS

When Disha Patani rocked a simple denim look in the coolest way and fans loved her style; Check PHOTOS

Disha Patani's denim looks are the perfect guide to look glamorous in an effortless way. Check out these throwback photos.
2968 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Disha Patani and her many denim looks

    Disha Patani and her many denim looks

    Disha Patani surely had a great start this year with her blockbuster movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Recently almost three months after Disha Patani was snapped in the city as she stepped out wearing a mask for some time. While Disha didn’t pose for the paps but it was good to spot the actress after such a long time sight to see Disha out and about the city. She seems to have her casual style on point as she stepped out. A few days ago, Disha Patani shared a home dance video on her Instagram and got interesting reactions from her co-star and rumored boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on # savage challenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis indicating how sizzling her dance challenge video was. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. Tiger and Disha first met in 2016. The two starred in a music video titled Befikra released in 2016, that's where the rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani shared screen space together for the first time. In 2018, they starred in the hit film Baaghi 2. Disha surprised everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller earlier this year with Malang. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3- Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina helmed by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Disha's style statements have often stormed the internet and today we have some pictures of the actress in some of her stylish denim looks. Check them out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Adding a tropical touch

    Adding a tropical touch

    Disha in a lemon green bandeau crop top which she paired with distressed denim pants.

    Photo Credit : manav manglani

  • 3 / 10
    Tangerine remix

    Tangerine remix

    Disha in a tangerine tied-up crop top she paired with her denim pants and we can't miss the chemistry of the actress with Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 10
    The basic white and denim look

    The basic white and denim look

    The actress looks stunning in a pair of denim pants and white sweatshirt.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 10
    A white corset style top

    A white corset style top

    Disha looks stunning in this white corset top with denim pants.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    The girl next door look

    The girl next door look

    A basic look with a huge dash of sassy style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    How to style baggy jeans

    How to style baggy jeans

    A baby pink crop top to go with these basic pants and create a style statement.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 10
    Denim on denim

    Denim on denim

    Acing her airport look in effortless cool style with matching shades of denim wear.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 9 / 10
    We really need these two sharing screen space again

    We really need these two sharing screen space again

    How cute do these two look together? We love their candid picture here.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 10
    Another white over denim look

    Another white over denim look

    Disha aced her denim look yet again in a white cropped shirt and denim pants.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

