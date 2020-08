1 / 8

Disha Patani throwback photos in curls and a floral outfit are here to bless your feed

Disha Patani's social media has proved how she is a true entertainer despite the pandemic. Disha Patani surely had a great start this year with her blockbuster movie Malang opposite Aditya Roy Kapur. Disha surprised everyone with her brilliant acting and wonderful dance moves in Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. She proved her acting prowess again in the action thriller earlier this year with Malang. The movie also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The actress also featured in a special song in Baaghi 3 titled Do You Love Me with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. She will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring Salman Khan. She will then feature in KTina produced by Ekta Kapoor. She is also a part of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2. Disha's style statements have often stormed the internet and today we have some pictures of the actress in some of her stylish denim looks. The actress who comes from a humble background made her debut in Bollywood with M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and won the hearts of the audience with her portrayal of the cricketer's first love. Often making headlines with her rumored boyfriend actor Tiger Shroff, Disha was first seen with Tiger in the music video 'Befikra' followed by Baaghi 2. Today we have these throwback photos of the actress where she was a showstopper for designer Ritu Kumar and looked stunning in a floral dress with curled hair.

Photo Credit : APH Images