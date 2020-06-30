When Disha Patani & Tiger Shroff were accompanied by the latter's sister Krishna for a dinner date; See Photos

1 / 7

When Disha and Tiger were spotted with Baaghi actor's sister

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are amongst the top stars in the industry. Disha Patani has been giving her fans a treat as she is super active on social media and has been uploading the best videos ever! A few weeks ago, Disha Patani shared a home dance video on her Instagram and garnered some interesting reactions from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff. Disha shared the video on Instagram with a filter and captioned it, "Beyonce vibes are on #SavageChallenge." Tiger Shroff replied with several claps and fire emojis. Disha acknowledged his response in the comments section with hearts. They have been together for a few years now and are going strong as ever. The duo first shared screen space back in 2016 when they starred in the music video Befikre. They later went on to star in Baaghi 2 that was a massive blockbuster! Tiger reportedly shared in an interview that they like going out together for dinner and coffee at restaurants. "She's a dear friend of mine. Beyond that, let people speculate beyond this." Recently, Krishna credited Disha Patani for her makeup in a picture. Is the actress living with them? In an interview, Krishna mentioned, “She isn’t, but she lives close by. We go grocery-shopping sometimes,” Krishna clarifies, saying that they became friends because of Tiger. “He and Disha have been friends for ages. We connect over fitness. Since Tiger is a loner, I figured she is a cool girl if my brother is spending so much time with her,” said Baaghi star's sister. Disha and Krishna often step out for dates and shopping and get papped by the shutterbugs. On that note, here's looking back at the time Tiger, Disha and Krishna were spotted post their dinner date together. Check out photos!

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani