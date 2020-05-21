Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani Chakraborty looks Bollywood ready & her photos reveal the same

1 / 8

Check out these photos of Dishani Chakraborty

One of the most iconic songs of Bollywood 'Disco Dancer', bought Mithun Chakraborty, the 80's star, to fame? Mithun Chakraborty was the household name that dominated the Bollywood industry for years right from his dance moves into the flashy attires. The actor has now come a long way from the days of being his Disco dancer frame and is one of the most legendary actors Bollywood has ever witnessed. Following his footsteps now, the youngest member of his family, his daughter Dishani Chakraborty is all set to mark her debut in Bollywood. The only daughter of the legendary actor, Dishani is already breaking the internet with her beauty game on point. The New York Film Academy graduate has always been passionate about acting. She started singing at a very tender age. Her social media has already garnered a huge fan following even before her debut due to er good looks and excellent photography skills. Dishani's Instagram grid is already filled with some mesmerizing photos which will surely make you impatient to see her create the same charisma that her father did on the big screen. She is also passionate about The 22-year-old who has completed her studies related to the same from New York. Although not much has been revealed about her big-screen debut yet we are sure she is a powerhouse of talent just like her father and mother Yogita Bali. Today we have these beautiful pictures of the star kid which will make surely need all your attention. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram