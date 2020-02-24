Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani is a stunner and THESE photos of the star kid are hard to miss

1 / 10

Dishani Chakraborty's STUNNING pictures

Dishani Chakraborty is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and wife Yogeeta Bali. The star kid has learnt acting from the New York Film Academy and is most likely to pursue acting on the lines of her superstar father Mithun Chakraborty. A fervent dog lover, Dishani is a big time style lover and keeps posting some amazing pictures on her social media. She is also a photographer by passion and never fails to amaze us with her brilliant photography skills. Although she is not in the news so often, Dishani enjoys a following of over 68.1K followers and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. On that note, check out some of her most gorgeous pictures that will intrigue you to watch more of her.

Photo Credit : Instagram