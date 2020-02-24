Home
Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani is a stunner and THESE photos of the star kid are hard to miss

Mithun Chakraborty's daughter Dishani is absolutely gorgeous and these pictures of hers will leave you amazed.
  • 1 / 10
    Dishani Chakraborty's STUNNING pictures

    Dishani Chakraborty is the adopted daughter of Mithun Chakraborty and wife Yogeeta Bali. The star kid has learnt acting from the New York Film Academy and is most likely to pursue acting on the lines of her superstar father Mithun Chakraborty. A fervent dog lover, Dishani is a big time style lover and keeps posting some amazing pictures on her social media. She is also a photographer by passion and never fails to amaze us with her brilliant photography skills. Although she is not in the news so often, Dishani enjoys a following of over 68.1K followers and we cannot wait for her silver screen debut. On that note, check out some of her most gorgeous pictures that will intrigue you to watch more of her.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Gorgeous and how

    Dishani is truly gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    A diva in making

    The star kid has some beautiful features and is truly a diva in making.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Ready for the big screen

    Dishani seems all set for the big screen and we cannot wait for her big Bollywood debut.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Selfie goals

    Mithun Chakraborty's this selfie is on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Flawless beauty

    Dishani has a flawless skin and we are in awe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Beauty personified

    The star kid is truly beautiful.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Style on point

    She sure has her style game on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Picture perfect

    That is indeed a picture perfect.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Slaying effortlessly

    Dishani sure knows to slay every outfit and look effortlessly.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

