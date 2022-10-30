Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are known as the most adorable couple in the entertainment world. The couple fell in love with each other while shooting for the hit show - Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The duo then tied the knot on 8 July 2016 and recently completed 6 years of togetherness in July 2022. Divyanka and Vivek are avid travelers and often jet off to exotic locations to spend quality time. This time they chose Kashmir as their vacation spot and has been accompanied by their family. Amidst this, they have not forgotten their Instagram family and have been sharing glimpses every day of their vacation. Let us take a look at some beautiful pictures of Divyanka and Vivek's Kashmir tour:
Divyanka and Vivek look all set to explore the beautiful location and pose along with their family here against a breathtaking view.
Here, Vivek is making us crave a holiday as he enjoys the bonfire in Kashmir's soothing winter. The actor is dishing out major traveling goals with such photos.
Ever seen a perfect couple? Here it is! Divyanka and Vivek look amazing as they are striking the mandatory candid pose.
Another photo of the Dahiya family, where they are all smiling as they pose together.
The boss lady looks all set to explore the beautiful location with style. Divyanka looks fashionable as she decked up in a stylish outfit and strikes a pose against a breathtaking backdrop.
PICS: Ananya Panday stuns in pink ethnic outfit as...
Priyanka-Nick's 1st Diwali with Malti to Kartik Aa...
Rishab Shetty seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak tem...
Anushka Sharma and Neetu Kapoor get papped at the ...