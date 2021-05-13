Advertisement
  From Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Nikki Tamboli: All the female participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

From Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya to Nikki Tamboli: All the female participants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

The upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will showcase many strong personalities including some popular female actors from the television industry. Read ahead to take a look.
    Participants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke 11

    Participants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

    Reality television series in the Hindi entertainment industry have had a huge fanbase ever since they began. Reality game shows are one of those genres that many people enjoy watching and even make sure to never miss even one episode of their favourite reality television show. Many of these reality television series have even started their own franchise where they come up with a completely brand new season, while keeping the format the same having different contestants every year. One of the popular reality television series of this country is Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. This series has been inspired by the American reality series titled, Fear Factor where the participants of the show have to perform stunts to survive in the game and win the series. As Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will be airing soon, its preparations have started as all the participants for the season have landed in Cape Town where the shooting of this season will take place. Here are all the names of the very strong and powerful women that are very known faces in the television industry that have participated in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi’s season 11. Read ahead to take a look.

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a very popular name in the television industry that rose to fame with Star Plus’ daily soap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

    Sana Makbul

    Sana Makbul is a well-known model and media personality in this country.

    Aastha Gill

    Aastha Gill is a recognised singer that has successfully created a huge fanbase for herself with her great voice.

    Anushka Sen

    Anushka Sen is a television actor participating in a reality series for the first time.

    Shweta Tiwari

    Shweta Tiwari, the very popular and respected television actor has emerged as the winner of India’s most-watched reality television series, Bigg Boss 4.

    Nikki Tamboli

    Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the South Indian movie and Hindi television industry that rose to fame by participating in Bigg Boss 14.

