5 looks of Divyanka Tripathi that prove her obsession with black outfits

1 / 5

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 press conference

If you are a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up Divyanka Tripathi, then you must be aware of her fashion game. The actress is quite popular for exceptional dressing style and the way she carries herself in any attires. But we have noticed her special love for black outfits. Check out her gorgeous black short dress that she wore at the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had worn a black dress with golden lining and paired it with black stylish boots.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram