5 looks of Divyanka Tripathi that prove her obsession with black outfits

If you are a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 runner up Divyanka Tripathi, then you must be aware of her fashion game. The actress is quite popular for exceptional dressing style and the way she carries herself in any attires. But we have noticed her special love for black outfits. Check out her gorgeous black short dress that she wore at the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She had worn a black dress with golden lining and paired it with black stylish boots.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
Her formal pantsuit with a twist at the sets of Dance Deewane was surely a fashion statement. She had worn a black jacket with a corset and black loose trousers. She captioned, “Few people will reject you not because you are imperfect, but because you shine too bright for them. Keep shining anyway!”
She marvelled at sporty looks in Cape Town as she had worn a black short dress with a loose denim shirt. She captioned, “I thought I'd done it all, tried it all...but voila...there's always something left to be explored. To have it all just be a Yes-woman/ man towards Life!”
She was a stunner in her KKK11 finale also as she had sported a gorgeous black gown with designer shoulders.
She had also shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous pantsuit with a dupatta. She captioned, “Black is my color...Today! What's yours?”