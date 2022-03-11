5 pictures that prove Divyanka Tripathi loves to go on romantic dates with hubby Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most romantic and fun-loving real-life couples in the television industry. The duo met on the sets of her show Yeh Hai Mohabbatien, where she played the role of Dr. Ishita Iyer. The couple dated for some time and finally tied the knot in 2016. They love to go on trips together and share posts of their dates on social media. Here are 5 pics that prove that Divyanka loves to go on dates with her husband Vivek Dahiya.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi instagram
In the picture, the actress is seen enjoying her date with hubby Vivek Dahiya on their trip to Jodhpur. She captioned, “Long Conversations, good food and great pictures... Batao aur kya chahiye?”
The picture is so beautiful that it is almost like a portrait. They are seen enjoying by the beach, as she captioned, “O Saathi re, Din doobe na!”
This is a monochrome picture of the couple as they celebrated their engagement anniversary. She captioned, “Life surprises us...but at times we must take a leap of faith and surprise the life! Look Viv, where we are today...In our own little Wonderland...thanks to that decision! Cheers to our #EngagementAnniversary @vivekdahiya Cheers to those who are planning to change their life in a jiffy...in any way! Life is a gamble, if your gut feeling allows you, take a deep breath and take the plunge.”
It is a picture of the couple from their casual date in Dubai. They are seen enjoying good food and beverages by the beach. She captioned, “1) Tum mile 2) Dil khiley 3) Aur jeene ko kya chahiye?”
It is a picture of the couple on their special date on Valentine’s Day. Vivek had done special arrangements for making her feel special.