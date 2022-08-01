5 times Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proved her love for pink ethnic outfits

1 / 6

Divyanka Tripathi in pink ethnic outfits

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans and her followers also root for her ardently. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits. Divaynaka has a special fondness for pink outfits in her heart and there are several times the actress has flaunted her love for it.

Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram