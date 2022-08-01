5 times Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya proved her love for pink ethnic outfits

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known actress in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. She has been a part of many popular shows till now. The actress has always had an active presence on her social media handle and often shares pictures and videos. She loves to stay connected with her fans and her followers also root for her ardently. The diva rose to stardom with her acting chops in the popular daily soap Ye Hai Mohabbatein and got highly appreciated for her excellent performance. The actress is quite expressive on her social media handle and often shares glamourous pictures from her photoshoot in amazing outfits. Divaynaka has a special fondness for pink outfits in her heart and there are several times the actress has flaunted her love for it.
Photo Credit : Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram
From Traditional to western, Divyanka can nail any outfit with perfection. Here, she looks resplendent as she flaunts her pink beautiful outfit that has been embellished with heavy embroidery.
Here, Divyanka looks gorgeous as she flaunts her smile in an all-pink suit and added sunglasses to complete her look. She even opted for pink footwear and posed against a beautiful backdrop.
Giving us yet another astonishing ethnic look in pink, Divyanka donned a beautiful elegant saree and looks amazing as she flaunts her flattering smile.
Divyanka is rocking a chic outfit one after the other in a solid pink hue and we got no complaints. Here, she chose a pink embellished blouse and paired it with a pink lehnga and donned a dupatta like a cape.
Divyanka opted for a simple pink chikankari suit and looks pretty as she poses for the camera.